Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,158,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,231,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 498,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,965 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

