Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.59.

SHW traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.35. The company had a trading volume of 141,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,364. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $589.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.