Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 850,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.