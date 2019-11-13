Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Prevail Therapeutics stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 105,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,084. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

Several brokerages have commented on PRVL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

