Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 161.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,585. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 122,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.