Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 161.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,585. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 122,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.