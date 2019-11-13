Postal Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $57,954.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

