Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 813,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,331,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 688,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

