Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BPOP opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $1,351,776. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Popular by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $188,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

