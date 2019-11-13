Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 705,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 121.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.47. 3,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.64. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $137.02 and a 1-year high of $228.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.54 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,362,220.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $2,151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,002,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock worth $5,056,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

