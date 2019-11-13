Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $3.46. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.22.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 635,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after buying an additional 119,852 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.