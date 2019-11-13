Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.72

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $19.02. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,065 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
