Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.72

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $19.02. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,065 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

