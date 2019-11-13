Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

