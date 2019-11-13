Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
NYSE PSX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.92.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
