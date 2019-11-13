Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.02.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 24,656,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,271,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

