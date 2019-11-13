Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,174,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

