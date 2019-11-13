Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.425-4.50 (Prior $4.4-4.5 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 1,210,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Perspecta has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $28.11.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

