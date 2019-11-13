Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Ronald Craig Janish Sells 2,424 Shares

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 67.3% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Perrigo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Perrigo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Perrigo by 17.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.