Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Ronald Craig Janish Sells 2,424 Shares

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 67.3% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Perrigo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Perrigo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Perrigo by 17.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

