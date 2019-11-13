Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 43.9% in October

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.