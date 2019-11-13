Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLLCU remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fellazo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Fellazo Profile

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

