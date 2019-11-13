Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 753,200 Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 753,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXTU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,165,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,076,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $764,000.

In related news, major shareholder Apex Technology Sponsor Llc purchased 657,500 shares of Apex Technology Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,575,000.00.

Apex Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,700. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

About Apex Technology Acquisition

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily intends to focus its search on companies in the software and Internet technology industries.

