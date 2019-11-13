Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,215 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 15.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Zynga by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $339,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $73,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,282. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,251,201. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 315.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

