Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFGC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.10.

PFGC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 634,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.