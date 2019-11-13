Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,438 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,567.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,888 shares of company stock worth $1,429,538. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

