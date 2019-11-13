People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 329,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,819 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

