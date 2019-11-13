Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $209,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $746,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,494 shares of company stock worth $1,592,474. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

