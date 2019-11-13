Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $343,697.56 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $343,697.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $76,070.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $68,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $69,730.00.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

