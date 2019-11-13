Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

JD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 9,085,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,411,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.33 and a beta of 1.35. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

