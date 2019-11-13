Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $39,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,458. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $3,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.