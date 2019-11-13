Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $232.11 million and $178.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011398 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, C2CX, Gate.io and CoinEx. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000233 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 230,714,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,714,193 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bitrue, P2PB2B, CoinBene, KuCoin, BCEX, CoinExchange, DDEX, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Kyber Network, BitMart, Binance, Coinbit, BW.com, FCoin, Hotbit, Iquant, MXC, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, ABCC, OKCoin, WazirX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, TOKOK, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Crex24, C2CX, Coinall, CoinEx, CoinPlace, HitBTC, Bittrex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.