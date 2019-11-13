Paul James Vanderberg Buys 1,000 Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Paul James Vanderberg bought 1,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,347,158.

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 12 month low of C$29.35 and a 12 month high of C$49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

BAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

