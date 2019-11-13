Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Patriot Transportation makes up approximately 2.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 7.51% of Patriot Transportation worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of -0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

