Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. ValuEngine downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

PSN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $52,272,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

