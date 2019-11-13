Parkside Investments LLC Sells 24,528 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 102.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 1,361,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,223. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

