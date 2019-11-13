Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 445,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,298.00. 849,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,267. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,323.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $904.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.