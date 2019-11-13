Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,952,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

