Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after buying an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after buying an additional 373,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after buying an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $120.98. 7,981,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,980. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

