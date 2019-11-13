Park National Co. Declares Dividend of $1.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Park National stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. 31,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,863. Park National has a 52-week low of $79.27 and a 52-week high of $103.69.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price target on Park National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

