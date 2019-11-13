Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of BVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,960. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

