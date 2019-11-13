Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 508,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.85.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,422. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $201.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.