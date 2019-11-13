Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 117.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 37.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. 30,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $39,465,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

