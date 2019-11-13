Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 228.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 71,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,252. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

