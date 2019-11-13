Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

