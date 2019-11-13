Pan American Silver Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

