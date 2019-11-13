Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 263,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,363. The company has a market cap of $263.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXSQ. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Square Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

