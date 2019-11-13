Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 207.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 3,286,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $342.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,563,313 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,657. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

