Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.21 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,424. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $342.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

In other news, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,728.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,056,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $17,245,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,563,313 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

