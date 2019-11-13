Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

OSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.66 ($42.62).

OSR stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.18 ($46.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,842 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.78. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

