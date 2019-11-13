Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 12,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 94,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.