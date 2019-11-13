Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 62,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $310.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on Organogenesis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Alan A. Ades bought 105,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $472,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896,723 shares in the company, valued at $305,535,253.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 860,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,156,791.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,521,603 shares of company stock worth $8,499,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

