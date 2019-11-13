ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 1,360,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 716,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $4,498,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 579,784 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $360.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.01.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, Director John E. Major acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,953.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $253,926.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,110. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.