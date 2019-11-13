Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Clearway Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 156,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,300. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $810,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

